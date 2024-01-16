Topic of the Week 1/16/2024: Government Will Raise Taxes To Pay Down National Debt

This topic is not easy to find online. I've tried digging for information about it only to find it deliberately being hidden, but the government is 34+ trillion in debt, and they plan to make us pay that debt by raising taxes and sucking money out of our bank accounts, which is why I stress removing your money from these accounts.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.