Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Topic of the Week 1/16/2024: Government Will Raise Taxes To Pay Down National Debt
Tami's Topics Of The Week
This topic is not easy to find online. I've tried digging for information about it only to find it deliberately being hidden, but the government is 34+ trillion in debt, and they plan to make us pay that debt by raising taxes and sucking money out of our bank accounts, which is why I stress removing your money from these accounts.

