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Stop Worshipping Archangel Michael And Other False-Light Beings and Archons
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89 views • December 12, 2021
From: "Tony Sayers" May 9, 2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZcQJK0q9ck
and from "Akvile Sava" Jul 17, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ye1FQRYujE
and from "World Peace Projects" Sep 21, 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUNpaoGdN3s
"This is becoming an ever increasing problem as people gravitate to the New Age movement and pseudo spiritual scene! People are giving their consent and energy to these false white light beings and coming off worse for it. The New Age Deception is huge and these false light beings are just yet another extension of the may these hidden forces masquerade themselves where we end up in further trouble. "
"The Archons are the Elohim. Angels translates to messengers. The hierarchy of angels in the Bible are actually the hierarchy of the Annunaki crew from the Spaceship the came to Earth at that time. At that time, the Annunaki called Earth Eridu, meaning home away from home. Heaven was simply a word that the Annunaki used to refer to the cosmos and also certain parts of Earth that offered them resources and pleasure. Revoking the False White has been an extremely powerful experience for me. I have had a VERY palpable shift in my ability to connect to pure source now that I have specifically revoke the Arch Angels and the Angels. The victim/savior experience is our ultimate trap in the NET/SUPPRESSOR MATRIX."
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
and from "Akvile Sava" Jul 17, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ye1FQRYujE
and from "World Peace Projects" Sep 21, 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUNpaoGdN3s
"This is becoming an ever increasing problem as people gravitate to the New Age movement and pseudo spiritual scene! People are giving their consent and energy to these false white light beings and coming off worse for it. The New Age Deception is huge and these false light beings are just yet another extension of the may these hidden forces masquerade themselves where we end up in further trouble. "
"The Archons are the Elohim. Angels translates to messengers. The hierarchy of angels in the Bible are actually the hierarchy of the Annunaki crew from the Spaceship the came to Earth at that time. At that time, the Annunaki called Earth Eridu, meaning home away from home. Heaven was simply a word that the Annunaki used to refer to the cosmos and also certain parts of Earth that offered them resources and pleasure. Revoking the False White has been an extremely powerful experience for me. I have had a VERY palpable shift in my ability to connect to pure source now that I have specifically revoke the Arch Angels and the Angels. The victim/savior experience is our ultimate trap in the NET/SUPPRESSOR MATRIX."
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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