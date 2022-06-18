Melbourne Protest 18 June 2022 to Fitzroy and Back

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For this Melbourne Protest we marched to Fitzroy and back. We stopped briefly outside St Vincent's Hospital on the way to make our presence felt. We walked down Brunswick Street to Alexander Parade and back by way of Smith Street, so it was a significant distance. Along the way, there was an impromptu speech from Premier Daniel Andrews (or his double), the "We are Australian" sung, and speeches from nurses and an ex-fire department staff. The day was perfect for an extended march into new territory.