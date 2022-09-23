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Posted 22September2022 iEarlGrey, It's 1941 Again In Russia. Aslin and Pinner RELEASED ALIVE.:Vladimir Putin Speaks About Russian Patriotism, History, Culture, and Statehood - ENG Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OrsVgkqWns
War between NATO and Russia Econimic War, Psychological War, Information War, Physical War, War between Light and dark, mobilization, civilization state