Posted 22September2022 iEarlGrey, It's 1941 Again In Russia. Aslin and Pinner RELEASED ALIVE.:Vladimir Putin Speaks About Russian Patriotism, History, Culture, and Statehood - ENG Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OrsVgkqWns
War between NATO and Russia Econimic War, Psychological War, Information War, Physical War, War between Light and dark, mobilization, civilization state
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.