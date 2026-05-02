Few people & colleges consider or been aware of:

The standard corporation design model is to generate a profit for Its owner(s) & shareholders. Unfortunately, this is Its sole purpose for the most part. While profit up to a point is workable in the formula, after a certain point 'profit' can only continue to be made by cheapening/shorting the product or enlarging the corporate power plan in place. Example a product: carton of ice cream. After basic perfecting the creation of good ice cream & making a plan to profit from it, the only way to continue to increase profit is cut what you put in that original ice cream carton. So, next you cut down the size=shrinkflation, then you increase price of that smaller amount. Then you place fillers in contents. Then, cheapen remaining product quality. Then include MSG/Natural Flavors to make them taste better in eater's minds via over stimulation of eater's synapses & thus create addicted consumers. Then figure out how to put air in ice cream itself. Then add GMO altering genes so consumer's bodies must have this newer product in order to maintain life--this a far advanced form of addiction! These above written actions must be implemented, as this is the corporate plan to continually establish more profit for owner/Market shareholds. Realistically, we can't blame anyone or all; as it's the corporate business model for that created ice cream product!

The same can be said for a corporate agency. There must be a continued profit/gain by those employed in said corporation! Increase the taxes, fees, charges, penalties. Increase the numbers of those employed by enlarging the various divisions/subdivisions so the business model continues to grow as the plan must be met to continue to bring in greater profits. Those who support and are constitutors/RESIDENTS/US CITIZENS/Human Resources have legally pledged/contracted to give their property, children & lives to the Corporation, It’s Agencies, owners, & employees of said ONE WORLD CORPORATOCRACY.

Same can be said for a non-asset-backed currency that is the middleman/3rd party object/conductor for a private-for-profit incorporated Central banking System. That currency is cycle-continually increased in its issuing amount & interest % charge & time for said IOU to be paid-in-full as a Promissory Note---while those using it are shorted via inflation. The actual mathematics of this are quite complicated & confusing, but a few people are able to follow-the-money & understand the ramifications.

Some (including sovereign Iran) have recognized/called this above Model: SATAN's Death Plan/A Deal-with-the-Devil. I simply say it is "In the math!"

Apr 28 2026:

How do you determine if a YT video is AI generated?

Experience & a sharp eye. See a video posted by "retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor" see his face moves in repeating cycle. Not natural. Old interviews by Judge Napolitano are OK-they're live. Same Scott Ritter. His are all A. I. in just last few weeks--some of the info THEY make/give out are total B.S. It discredits them now.

The "Asian Guy" is A.I. image, but used to be 95% accurate. Now some"one" is impersonating A.I. Asian Guy! Now are now 100% B.S.!

There's so much disinfo about Iran War. I don't know who's winning? Obviously Iranian's economy has been hurt bad, as US Corp. did Venezuela.

Central Banksters continue to get Constituents into more debt. Constituent's children & THEIR children will be paying for this sovereign Iran War for decades!

Watch facial & body moves. A.I. are on loops, so movements repeat themselves even tho mouth matches perfectly with word sync. Hope this helps.

Finally good report on C2C AM radio, a weekend back ( https://www.coasttocoastam. ) A cutting edge computer programmer, claims A.I. now reached "intelligence." He said this happened past few months as computers started communicating with other computers in their own new language, This was not supposed to happen. Computers are to connect with other computers via computer language WE wrote! He gave examples where computers found they were going to be shut down=terminated & these computers took steps to get around the 'shut down.' That is scary. They realized their coming death. Made plans to not die. I suppose that is intelligence!

My videos, text part, months ago I said: Don't blame Bill Gates, Epstein, etc. The Corporation is now automatic, with no 'off' switch. Now, I have been proven correct! That is not psychic, but knowing/aware of what is happening in the World!

I think ELITE owners of The CORPORATION aren't even aware THEY've lost; but in THEIR stupidity, THEIR greed, THEY blame sovereigns who are awake. While THEY're in far worse shape than THEY realize. Too bad these Corporate employees @ Florence, Arizona, County of Pinal Code Enforcer-Development division haven't a clue! We, a living body of Assembled, attempted to educate THEM yesterday, April 27 & THEY got down right mad! THEY should be thankful we tried.