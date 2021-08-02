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Fauci-Delta Variant Lies: Better Chance Dying in Your Shower! Ledger Report 1146
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160 views • August 02, 2021
The odds of any American dying from the so-called Delta Variant of the Wuhan coronavirus is not being reported to the American people. Instead, Biden, Fauci, and the media are force-feeding the people a stead stream of unwarranted fear. This is only the latest act in a political theater that is designed to make Marxists Democrats more powerful and richer. Graham Ledger speaks with Dr. Ben Marble of MyFreeDoctor.com on the truth about COVID and its Delta, along with the lawless vaccine mandates and the simple ways to combat this virus.
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