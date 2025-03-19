© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Ceasefire Broken - Israel Restarts Large-Scale Bombing - 3-19-25 Arabic News Broadcasts
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8qiDs2GHNw
نشرة 6 غرينيتش | إسرائيل تقصف موقعا في حمص.. ونتنياهو يعيد بن غفير بـ"ورقة الحرب
Israel is bombing a site in Homs .. Netanyahu returns Ben Ghaffir with a "paper." the war