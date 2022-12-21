Kim Wheatley: The CCP Is Rapidly Trying To Achieve Its Deep Dark Agenda That Has Been in Progress for Several Years

https://gnews.org/articles/608696
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 Kim Wheatley: Next to Bill Gates, the CCP owns more farmland than any other person in the United States. They want a one-world government, a one-world church, and a one-world financial system. There is a deep dark agenda that has been in progress for several years, and the CCP is rapidly trying to make that happen now.
