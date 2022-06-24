6/24/22 You Are Free TV is Back! Roe Repeal, Biosyn Nano, Humanity Winning!

6.24.22. Today we see Roe repealed and a Giant success for Humanity and a Spirit-Full, Hopeful future. Meanwhile, the assault by the biotech weapons of the Cabal need to be defeated. Embrace Hope, Prayer defeats the attempts of the Cabal to make us their slave prey!

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