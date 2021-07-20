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Dave Krieger, Investigative Journalist w/ world-recognized expert on guns and crime, Dr. John Lott (Part 1)
The Power Hour
The Power Hour
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152 views • July 20, 2021
Guest Host: Dave Krieger, investigative journalist & author. Dave currently serves as a paralegal, legal research analyst and consultant for a network of attorneys across America that handle real estate and foreclosure matters. He has lectured and currently conducts audits of county land records and instructs attorneys on the subject of Chain of Title Assessments & Quiet Title Actions in continuing legal education courses around the country.

Guest: Dr. John Lott, economist and a world-recognized expert on guns and crime and founder of Crime Prevention Research Center. John Lott is the author of Gun Control Myths: How politicians, the media, and botched “studies” have twisted the facts on gun control
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current eventsinvestigative journalistthe power hourjohn lott
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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