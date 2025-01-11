© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Firearm Flex - Rights Explained
The Constitution is designed to limit government powers, not to grant rights. It acknowledges inalienable rights, like those in the Second Amendment, which are considered pre-existing and not granted by government, hence cannot be taken away. When an officer claims to preserve the right by maintaining a permit, it reflects a misunderstanding, as rights described in the Constitution and believed to be God-given are inherently retained by individuals, not contingent upon permits. This suggests the officer may not grasp that constitutional rights are meant to limit government, emphasizing their inalienability.