BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Firearm Flex - Rights Explained
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1909 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 3 months ago

Firearm Flex - Rights Explained 


The Constitution is designed to limit government powers, not to grant rights. It acknowledges inalienable rights, like those in the Second Amendment, which are considered pre-existing and not granted by government, hence cannot be taken away. When an officer claims to preserve the right by maintaining a permit, it reflects a misunderstanding, as rights described in the Constitution and believed to be God-given are inherently retained by individuals, not contingent upon permits. This suggests the officer may not grasp that constitutional rights are meant to limit government, emphasizing their inalienability.


Keywords
firearmexplainedflex - rights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy