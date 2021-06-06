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Why Did God Love An Elect People?
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10 views • June 06, 2021
Deuteronomy 7:7
“The LORD did not set his love upon you, nor choose you, because ye were more in number than any people; for ye were the fewest of all people:”
King James Version
“The LORD did not set his love upon you, nor choose you, because ye were more in number than any people; for ye were the fewest of all people:”
King James Version
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