UK Heart Foundation Advert Shows Child Footballer Collapsing on the Pitch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They are now trying to brainwash people into thinking that heart attacks are normal for children. The imagery in the video is really creepy: "Child athletes are dropping from heart attacks (which is true if they got the clot shot). Donate to the British Heart Foundation so we can figure out how to 3D print them replacement hearts. Then the kids will no longer have to be stuck in a medically induces hell for all eternity. Thank you."
British Heart Foundation: https://www.bhf.org.uk/this-is-science