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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0053 - Lennox Lake - Report on Banda-Acosta's history
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10 views • March 31, 2021
Lennox and his family were returning home from a trip to Disneyland, when Banda-Acosta, who was driving drunk, ran a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle. Lennox suffered a fractured skull and other head injuries. Banda-Acosta, a Mexican national, has been deported 15+ times since 2002. Ariza was the passenger, although Banda-Acosta says that it was Ariza who was driving.
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