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DRUMPF SOLD OUT U.S.A. TO FEMA & THE U.N. WHEN HE DECLARED A NATIONAL EMERGENCY PROOF IN DESCRIPTION
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2341 views • January 17, 2021
OPERATION GARDEN PLOT - https://www.bitchute.com/video/2ATAwF2DpcOw/
* EXECUTIVE ORDER 10990 allows the government to take over all modes of transportation and control of highways and seaports.
* EXECUTIVE ORDER 10995 allows the government to seize and control the communication media.
* EXECUTIVE ORDER 10997 allows the government to take over all electrical power, gas, petroleum, fuels and minerals.
* EXECUTIVE ORDER 10990 allows the government to take over all modes of transportation and control of highways and seaports.
* EXECUTIVE ORDER 10995 allows the government to seize and control the communication media.
* EXECUTIVE ORDER 10997 allows the government to take over all electrical power, gas, petroleum, fuels and minerals.
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