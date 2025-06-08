BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump 2025 Progress Report! Numbers Don't Lie! Must Watch!
2Truth
2Truth
14 followers
114 views • 12 hours ago

President Trump and The Trump Administration Have Been Hard at Work Fighting Terrorists at Home and Abroad! After 4 Long Months of Endurance, of terror attacks, and close calls previous to making it this far, and as we finally start to relax slightly, Here are the Hard Numbers Compiled through extensive Source Data Research of why it’s starting to feel a little safer in America! 

And the Best is Yet To Come!

If you like this Video and want to see more like it, Please hit those like and subscribe buttons, it’s absolutely free!

Keywords
trumpamericafbiicepatriotsbonginojusticearrestsraidspatelbondikashdeportationshsi
