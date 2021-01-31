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Strålskyddsstiftelsen - Hälsorisker med 5G, Så skyddar du dig!
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42 views • January 31, 2021
Intervju med Mona Nilsson, ordförande på Strålskyddsstiftelsen om farorna med 5G strålning.
Youtube raderade Strålskyddsstiftelsens youtube konto samma dag som jag intervjuade Mona.
Därav går vi över till Brighteon nu.
Följ oss där..
Youtube raderade Strålskyddsstiftelsens youtube konto samma dag som jag intervjuade Mona.
Därav går vi över till Brighteon nu.
Följ oss där..
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