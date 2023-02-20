Welcome To Proverbs Club.Punishment For Both False Witness And Liar.
Proverbs 19:5 (NIV).
5) A false witness will not go unpunished,
and whoever pours out lies will not go free.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Just tell the truth and avoid the punishment
of the perjurer and the liar.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2xk3zj2v
#false #witness #not #unpunished #whoever #pours #lies #free
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.