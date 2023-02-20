Welcome To Proverbs Club.Punishment For Both False Witness And Liar.

Proverbs 19:5 (NIV).

5) A false witness will not go unpunished,

and whoever pours out lies will not go free.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Just tell the truth and avoid the punishment

of the perjurer and the liar.

