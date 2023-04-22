SOLAR ECLIPSE, MOON DARKENED - MATTHEW 24

EARTH-DIRECTED EXPLOSION ON THE SUN--UPDATED. Earth is in the strike zone. Yesterday April 21st, a large magnetic filament snaking across the sun's southern hemisphere exploded, hurling a cloud of debris in our direction. This movie from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory shows what happened:

Soon after the eruption, the US Air Force reported strong Type II and Type IV solar radio bursts. These are natural shortwave emissions produced by shock waves preceding the CME as it passes through the sun's atmosphere. Drift rates in the Type II burst suggested a CME velocity of about 580 km per second or 1.3 million miles per hour.

Images from SOHO coronagraphs have since confirmed the CME. It is a 'halo CME' heading straight for Earth:

Note: The star-like object at 3 o'clock is the planet Jupiter

Models from NASA and from NOAA agree: the CME should reach Earth during the early hours of April 24th between the hours of 00:00 and 12:00 UT. The impact could spark G1- Minor to G2-class Moderate geomagnetic storms. Aurora alerts.

--------------

Matthew 24:29

And immediately after the tribulation of those days, the sun shall be darkened and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of heaven shall be moved.

-------------

CONNECT THE DOTS.

WATCH AND PREPARE FOR EARTHQUAKES AND VOLCANOES,, SEE MATTHEW 24.

INTERESTING TO NOTE THE CME WILL HIT EARTH ON THE 24TH.



