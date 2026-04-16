The DOJ - We’re from the Government and we are here to help you.

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The DOJ is an institution that no longer fits the rising and evolving consciousness of our time. Today, basic facts about the department’s great seal underscore what is true about most of our so-called government. The truth is that they are out of step with the people they claim to govern. They are corrupted and self-serving, having long forgotten the rule of law or their purpose.
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