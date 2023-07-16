Create New Account
Mike Pence admits he is more concerned about War-mongering than the American People
Tucker Carlson asks US Presidential candidate Pence why he is more concerned with funding Ukraine than helping struggling American cities…

😳Pence responds: “American cities aren’t my concern.”

😂At least they are honest!

Source @AussieCossack

