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CARDIAC ARREST EMERGENCIES SOAR, TRUTH TELLER TARGETED -- FIREMEDIC8
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196 views • April 27, 2022
Eric from the FireMedic8 Bitchute channel joins me to discuss the spike in emergency calls for cardiac arrest, the war on our children via 5G, and the tyranny Eric has endured for daring to speak truth in the workplace.
FireMedic's Channel - SUBSCRIBE!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/q2K1sr7KzBaC/
FireMedic's Channel - SUBSCRIBE!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/q2K1sr7KzBaC/
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