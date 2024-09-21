Israeli airstrikes targeted tens of towns & Intense targeting areas adjacent the Litani River - part 2

The israeli airstrikes targeted tens of towns, in addition to intense targeting of the areas adjacent the Litani River.

Very high activity of Air Squadrons in the skies.

Adding:

Urgent | Israeli army spokesman will announce shortly a change in the instructions of the Home Front Command.

- The israeli Air Force is now preparing to launch another set of attacks on Lebanon.

Netanyahu summons ministers and army leaders to discuss security at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Israeli Broadcasting Authority:

- The political leadership decides to continue the major attacks on Hezbollah.

- The political leadership takes into consideration that escalation may lead to a real war.

Adding:

⚡️Israeli channels are reporting high tension in the country as many citizens and security officials expect major shelling from Hezbollah in the coming hours.⚡️IDF spokesman Hagari said in a statement: "Dozens of IAF aircraft are currently attacking the launchers to eliminate the threat. In total, we attacked around 400 Hezbollah launchers today, including thousands of rockets."

