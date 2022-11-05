Create New Account
The Four Horsemen, and Seven Seals, Explained, Part 2 of 9, "The White Horse," Timestamp: 10/28/2022
The Final Broadcast
The White Horse of Revelation 6 is not representative of Christ, nor the Antichrist, rather it is the high tech takeover of the world.  We must start to understand that our world is being defined by Revelation 6, and that the seals 1, 2 and 3 have been broken, and after the 7th seal, the era of tribulation will commence.  It is time to get this "final broadcast" so you may walk into the best destiny that Christ has for you.

I urge you to establish an account at Brighteon.com and subscribe to this channel, so you may get all 9 parts of this series.


Keywords
tribulationrevelation 6white horsefirst seal

