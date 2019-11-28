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Never ASK ALEXA These Questions or You Will Regret It - STOP
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66 views • November 28, 2019
The Amazon Echo or "Alexa" is very helpful, but there are some questions that one should never ask Alexa. SO STOP
Amazon has not yet responded to why they are recording our voice, it is very hard to understand how Amazon is using our conversation and why it is being sent to the government.
so do not ask me why but I think it is "don't ask don't tell". lol
Amazon has not yet responded to why they are recording our voice, it is very hard to understand how Amazon is using our conversation and why it is being sent to the government.
so do not ask me why but I think it is "don't ask don't tell". lol
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