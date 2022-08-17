When Government Agencies Become Politicized

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Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Trump Raid
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rudy-giuliani-trump-raid/2022/08/09/id/1082338/?ns_mail_uid=b4540e82-364f-4b71-a111-9c91404fb7ac&ns_mail_job=DM364296_08092022&s=acs&dkt_nbr=0105026ywqkx
Go Woke, Go Broke' Effect? Amazon Slashes Workforce with Most Job Cuts in Company History
https://www.westernjournal.com/go-woke-go-broke-effect-amazon-slashes-workforce-job-cuts-company-history/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=rightalertsfacebook&utm_campaign=lminetwork&utm_content=2022-08-03&fbclid=IwAR3arRrXjtPjF1CkL5fT2g9uNn0QcrdSafg6JxvjSz2Z6Fde7Q0rIGyHXd8
Journey to the Dumplings- https://www.journeytothedumpling.com/
Lisa Trask San Bernardino County Sheriff’s
Huge California County Approves Measure of Possible Secession for 2022 Midterms
https://www.theepochtim es.com/huge-california-county-approves-measure-of-possible-secession-for-2022-midterms_4645731.html?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy&rs=SHRRRVKK
Illinois hospital system to pay $10.3 million in settlement with workers over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
https://dnyuz.com/2022/08/01/illinois-hospital-system-to-pay-10-3-million-in-settlement-with-workers-over-covid-19-vaccine-mandate/
Chicken n Waffles- https://www.chickennwafflessac.com/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/georgia-embryos-claim-as-dependents-on-tax-returns/
DeSantis Administration Responds to Appearance Request from 'The View' by Using Hosts' Own Words Against Them
https://www.westernjournal.com/desantis-administration-responds-appearance-request-view-using-hosts-words/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=raisingred&utm_campaign=lminetwork&utm_content=2022-08-02&fbclid=IwAR2fTicSPhJjG4VDnzNX73O-rcJydfFVex_DkAhCdC2UxkC2TeI1fHyNX-0
Brown Sugar Kitchen- http://www.brownsugarkitchen.com/
SNL Skit About George Soros
https://rumble.com/v1f4zs8-owner-democratic-party-pulled-snl-skit-about-george-soros-resurfaces.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2
https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/
https://locals.com/member/Do_Not_Talk
Rudy Recile for Congress- https://rudyforuscongress.com
Rudy Facebook- Rudy for Congress
Small business owner, retired Army Major, first-generation American running for Congress in 8th District
https://contracostaherald.com/small-business-owner-retired-army-major-first-generation-american-running-for-congress-in-8th-district/
Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.
https://www.facebook.com/100065242291564/posts/322040739980667/?d=n
https://forefront-aerial.com
Facebook/groups/bootsonthegroundwithcharleeandrudy
https://gettr.com/user/bootswithcnr