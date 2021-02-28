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Pauls UFO video analysis and Topics - Frauds GUFON+TPOM Lie Again+UFO vids ] - OT Chan Live#377
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21 views • February 28, 2021
#thirdphaseofmoon #frauds #liars #ufo #ufos #aliens
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) Blake and GUFON Mr Dick RIch caught lying about
being the first to bring attention to the cruise missile
UAP story. Paul shows with proof who revealed
the Information first by 1 day!
3) Paul Re-caps the New Mexico LearJet - missile-UFO
case to see if any new info came to light and
looks over UFOofinterest and Mick Wesk tweets on it
4) News Reports about Hypersonic Cruise Missile
5) Paul talks about 100 year war and Nostradamus
vision. and his old episode from Jan 2017 that
many didnt watch. how it could be linked to
current events of USA being Back and Syria Attack
6) Look over UFO vids of latest TPOM.
a) 30+ dots seen outside Bangladesh New Delhi Flight
is it CGI? or anyhow videos backing up the claim
Paul finds another case from Jan with dots but its not
the same and references to Jet formations military practice
b) Orange Jet contrail
c) UFO passing 4 fighter jets.. Paul compares to GoodYear
Blimp and solved it!
7) Who is Doc Skinner, does Doc mean hes a doctor
or PhD or just tricking people with his name to
make him look smart?
8) Expedition Bigfoot update *episode8 where is it heading
and why to watch it - about vanishing, orbs and
interdimensional beings?
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this doing Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) Blake and GUFON Mr Dick RIch caught lying about
being the first to bring attention to the cruise missile
UAP story. Paul shows with proof who revealed
the Information first by 1 day!
3) Paul Re-caps the New Mexico LearJet - missile-UFO
case to see if any new info came to light and
looks over UFOofinterest and Mick Wesk tweets on it
4) News Reports about Hypersonic Cruise Missile
5) Paul talks about 100 year war and Nostradamus
vision. and his old episode from Jan 2017 that
many didnt watch. how it could be linked to
current events of USA being Back and Syria Attack
6) Look over UFO vids of latest TPOM.
a) 30+ dots seen outside Bangladesh New Delhi Flight
is it CGI? or anyhow videos backing up the claim
Paul finds another case from Jan with dots but its not
the same and references to Jet formations military practice
b) Orange Jet contrail
c) UFO passing 4 fighter jets.. Paul compares to GoodYear
Blimp and solved it!
7) Who is Doc Skinner, does Doc mean hes a doctor
or PhD or just tricking people with his name to
make him look smart?
8) Expedition Bigfoot update *episode8 where is it heading
and why to watch it - about vanishing, orbs and
interdimensional beings?
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this doing Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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