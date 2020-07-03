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New Age Tarot Reader to Jesus Loving Christian ☀️ My Testimony
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28 views • July 03, 2020
Published on Jun 16, 2018
Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. John 14:6
For God so loved the world, He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16
Duration 40:40
Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. John 14:6
For God so loved the world, He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life. John 3:16
Duration 40:40
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