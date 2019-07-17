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9/11 Conspiracy Theory Explained in 5 Minutes!!
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65 views • July 17, 2019
Was 9/11 really committed by foreign terrorists?
Or was it a sinister alternative plot to take the attention off of 2.3 trillion dollars that went "missing" or was the U.S. government simply looking for a reason to go to war,murder and displace millions and line the pockets,of greedy evil men in the process?
You decide...
Or was it a sinister alternative plot to take the attention off of 2.3 trillion dollars that went "missing" or was the U.S. government simply looking for a reason to go to war,murder and displace millions and line the pockets,of greedy evil men in the process?
You decide...
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