AUSTRALIA WARNING! YOU GOT UP TO 8 WEEKS BEFORE FORCED VACCINATIONS, IT WILL BE EVERYWHERE

Human psychodrama on the world stage: Power Outside the Matrix by Jon Rappoport As the drama called Human Life on Planet Earth advances in the 21st century, we are seeing an escalation of lower-brain emotional responses to events. And this is according to plan.

I want to emphasize the underlying propaganda message. It’s very important to understand that message:

“As more and more people are unable and unwilling to employ logic and rationality, those qualities diminish in importance, and you should abandon them because…they don’t serve you. They aren’t useful.”

You can see where this would lead. More and more people would surrender to their own stimulus-response mechanisms, and the overall level of chaos would increase and expand.

There is no situation in which you should abandon your own ability to employ reason and rationality, no matter what other people are doing. Their surrender should not become an excuse for you deserting your own power on any level.

The two most formidable individual powers are logic and imagination.

Logic is essentially grounding and stabilizing. It allows you to analyze any situation or cluster of information and see through to its validity or invalidity, beyond deception.

Imagination takes you soaring. It allows you to see your greatest vision for your life---and therefore act toward its fulfillment.

Others around you may be succumbing to their own misperceptions and lack of energizing spirit---but that doesn’t mean you have to.

And as an aside, if you decide you want to help those you care about and lift them up, try doing it without logic and imagination and see how far you get.

All this is preface and prelude. It occupied me for more than a decade of research and investigation, as I saw the human psychodrama entering a new phase. Its hallmark was random emotional reaction.

Nothing wrong with emotions, but entering a space where they take you from pillar to post, sucking up and draining energy, while producing no visible progress along the line of fulfilling goals…that’s not a good thing at all. It eventually ends up paralyzing the individual, who retreats from his most profound ambitions.