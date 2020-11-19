EP 2201-9A NEVADA: 15K VOTED IN 2 STATES AS MICHIGAN REPUBLICANS CERTIFY FRAUDULENT ELECTION

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WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 18, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2540101746
Clark County Nevada is notorious for election fraud going all the way back to the SEIU union bussing people in from California to vote in Nevada elections. This is part of Harry Reid’s long-lasting legacy. Earlier the Trump campaign team in Nevada held a press conference. Within the presser attorney Adam Laxalt outlined some of the more consequential discoveries: “This lawsuit presents that 15,000 people voted in Nevada and another state, it also presents dead voters.” https://bit.ly/2UFgLU6
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