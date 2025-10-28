BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UFO Whistleblower Charles McNeal: "A Staged Alien Invasion is Coming" (TEASER!)
RandomKings
RandomKings
4 followers
0
103 views • 1 day ago

👉😎 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗸𝗶𝗱𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀? We’re sitting down with controversial UFO whistleblower Charles McNeal, a former verified recruit of a three-letter agency in the shadowy program known as 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗸𝗲. From secret briefings to the classified space program, McNeal’s story shakes the foundations of what we think we know about UFOs.

Check out the full episode on YouTube here:

https://youtu.be/aHqyMlpEHV0

aliensalientechnologychristianitysecret space programconspiraciesjudaismarchaeologymajestic 12government secretsphil schneideralien invasionstaged alien invasionfake alien invasionufo whistleblowerscience mysteriescharles mcnealjames v forrestalplanned alien invasionextraterrestrial invasionuss solar wardenplanet serpoproject crystal knightoperation society hikemaji committee
