FBI EPSTEIN ISLAND RAID / CLEAN UP | DRONE VIEW

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FBI agents in the Virgin Islands are searching Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion there for evidence related to Epstein's past sex-trafficking crimes, an FBI spokesman told NBC 4 Monday afternoon. It is believed this home was one of several that women, some underage, may have been sexually assaulted by Epstein or other men.
The search occurred two days after the wealthy financier's apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail cell where he was being held as he awaited federal trial on a litany of sex abuse and trafficking charges.