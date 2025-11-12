Teaching Boys Essential Life Skills Through Mentorship and Rites of Passage - Alan Hahn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Four essential elements of Biblical manhood are joy, community, accountability, and identity,” says Alan Hahn, the founder and CEO of Iron Academy, a private, all-male Christian school for boys ages 6-12. Alan’s school focuses on forging these boys into the men God created them to be by teaching them essential life skills, such as leadership, and by providing rites of passage that strengthen their sense of healthy masculinity. He discusses the use of thriving spiritual formation, helpful correction, and joyful discipleship in a loving and trusted environment - elements that cultivate a young man’s identity and challenge him to work harder and achieve more. In a society that is starving for the truth, Christian men can be a countercultural light in the darkness by becoming all that God created them to be.
TAKEAWAYS
Men and fathers of all ages can learn from Alan’s book, The Iron Academy: Forging Young Men Who Fight For The King
Spiritual formation does not happen without healthy shame or positive correction
A rite of passage requires separation from ‘normal’ life and the administration of some kind of test
Leadership training is a key element of forging young boys into men
