Teaching Boys Essential Life Skills Through Mentorship and Rites of Passage - Alan Hahn





“Four essential elements of Biblical manhood are joy, community, accountability, and identity,” says Alan Hahn, the founder and CEO of Iron Academy, a private, all-male Christian school for boys ages 6-12. Alan’s school focuses on forging these boys into the men God created them to be by teaching them essential life skills, such as leadership, and by providing rites of passage that strengthen their sense of healthy masculinity. He discusses the use of thriving spiritual formation, helpful correction, and joyful discipleship in a loving and trusted environment - elements that cultivate a young man’s identity and challenge him to work harder and achieve more. In a society that is starving for the truth, Christian men can be a countercultural light in the darkness by becoming all that God created them to be.









TAKEAWAYS





Men and fathers of all ages can learn from Alan’s book, The Iron Academy: Forging Young Men Who Fight For The King





Spiritual formation does not happen without healthy shame or positive correction





A rite of passage requires separation from ‘normal’ life and the administration of some kind of test





Leadership training is a key element of forging young boys into men









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

Iron Academy Mission video: https://bit.ly/3WG9WSc

Crucible Camp video: https://bit.ly/47IIkRi





🔗 CONNECT WITH IRON ACADEMY

Website: https://www.ironacademy.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IronAcademy

X: https://x.com/Iron_Academy





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #alanhahn #discipleship #jesus #faith #god #love #church #biblestudy #christian #christ #christianity #bible #prayer #fellowship #disciple #kingdom #holyspirit #jesusdisciples #jesuschrist #unityinchrist #gospel #evangelism #ministry #kingdomlifestyle #kingdomfacts #leadership



