US Intelligence Doubts Effectiveness of Iran Military Strikes

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* New US intelligence assessment says continued strikes against Iran unlikely to change Tehran's negotiating stance.
* Officials concluded previous airstrikes failed to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities or secure diplomatic concessions effectively.
* Ongoing exchanges have expanded regional conflict, causing military casualties, infrastructure damage and civilian losses alike.
* Iranian leaders warned further attacks could trigger harsher retaliation while intelligence predicts prolonged stalemate ahead.
* Report suggests sustained military pressure will not compel Iran to meet United States demands militarily.
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