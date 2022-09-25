Create New Account
Be Clear About What You Believe About The Most High YAH
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 2 months ago

Those who claim to have Abraham as their father wanted to kill Jesus, they also claim to keep the law and Jesus was in the synagogue with them on sabbath teaching the Word. Many of them were called children of the devil by Jesus. Ensure you know the God of the Bible; ensure you know the creator.

We live in time where the true saints will be hated by all nations. How does that resonate with you? Can you see why that is truth?

healthspiritualityfaithtribulationnwoendtimescovid

