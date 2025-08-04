© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is what our future will look like if the climate scammers are allowed to have their way.
Vast expanses of land carpeted in solar panels and wind turbines, stretching to the horizon.
Imagine believing any of this is "green" or "environmentally-friendly", let alone "saving the planet". 🤡
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
