What a Neurosurgeon Saw Beyond Death Changes Science & Spirituality | Dr. Eben Alexander

See exclusives and Webinars at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Help keep this show on air by supporting my affiliates at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

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Masterpeace: Protect your body, dream better and be healthier. Remove Heavy Metals micro-plastics, toxins. Learn more and buy at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

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Buy Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu: - Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J - Injectable:https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J - Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Neurologist and End of Life Experiencer, Dr. Eben Alexander, joins the program to share his remarkable near-death journey and the profound insights it gave him into the nature of consciousness and human existence. We discuss how the materialist framework that has dominated modern science for over a century has clearly stunted human development by dismissing consciousness and anything that cannot be physically touched or measured as “non-science.”

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Now, with the rise of quantum physics and deeper scientific exploration into human consciousness, science may once again be helping move humanity into a new era of understanding and development.

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Dr. Alexander shares why he believes science and spirituality are no longer opposing forces, but are instead converging into a deeper understanding of reality itself.

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You can learn more about his work and take free classes at https://EbenAlexander.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further