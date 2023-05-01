Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE GIRL WITH THE MICROCHIP INSIDE HER /The NWO's plan for everyone !
176 views
channel image
LIGHTWAVES
Published 19 hours ago |

A glimpse at what is planned for every person on earth... a reality check for people living sheltered lives and clueless at what is at our doorstep. (  I was once locked out from using my cards at checkouts everywhere simply because I was overdrawn on my checking acct. - I know this is real and please resist this "convenience from hell")

Keywords
666cashless societythe mark of the beastdigital currency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket