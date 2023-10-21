Tricky Netanyahu: I Deceived the US to Destroy Oslo Accords. English Subtitles

In this video, leaked and aired on Channel 10 News in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen speaking candidly back in 2001 at a constituent's home about the Oslo Accords, the peace process, Bill Clinton, and the United States.
