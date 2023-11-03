ACAPULCO REELING AFTER DEVASTATING HURRICANE OTIS

Mike Saavedra and Harvey Gonzalez from Strategic Response Partners join Del from Acapulco just days after an unprecedented category 5 hurricane pummeled the resort town, leaving large-scale destruction in its wake. Hear the first hand account from this boots-on-the-ground response team about the abysmal recovery effort from the Mexican government to help bring even the most basic lifesaving supplies to the almost one million people affected.
