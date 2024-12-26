BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Evidence of the Historical Jesus: The Secret Gospel of Mark and an Egyptian Initiation Ritual
156 views • 4 months ago

SOURCES:

Danny Jones "Knights Templar: Vatican is Covering up Bones of Jesus Christ | Tim Hogan"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-T38tBm54vs

BBC documentary "Jesus the Evidence" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YxoeBzC4CE

Wisdom Craft "Did Morton Smith Forge the Secret Gospel of Mark? A Deep Dive"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0Z0KHn2M5w


In "The Acts of John" §113 (down below) John the beloved disciple states: http://www.gnosis.org/library/actjohn.htm

"O thou who hast kept me until this hour for thyself and untouched by union with a woman: who when in my youth I desired to marry didst appear unto me and say to me: John I have need of thee: who didst prepare for me also a sickness of the body: who when for the third time I would marry didst forthwith prevent me, and then at the third hour of the day saidst unto me on the sea: John, if thou hadst not been mine, I would have suffered thee to marry: who for two years didst blind me (or afflict mine eyes), and grant me to mourn and entreat thee: who in the third year didst open the eyes of my mind and also grant me my visible eyes: who when I saw clearly didst ordain that it should be grievous to me to look upon a woman: who didst save me from the temporal fantasy and lead me unto that which endureth always: who didst rid me of the foul madness that is in the flesh: ..."


READ:

Scott G. Brown: Mark’s Other Gospel: Rethinking Morton Smith’s Controversial Discovery (Studies in Christianity and Judaism)

Robert Conner: The Secret Gospel of Mark https://tinyurl.com/yuhfavt3

Morton Smith: The Secret Gospel: The Discovery and Interpretation of the Secret Gospel According to Mark

Morton Smith: Jesus the Magician


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh


MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


RELATED TO CHRISTIANITY:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Jesus was a Usurper and John the Baptist was the True Christ"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2i87LowyC8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx

"Remote Viewing Disproves Prophecy" https://tinyurl.com/4b4t7u9m


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Keywords
ufomind controlvaccinationdnatargeted individualmk-ultrandecyborgtranshumanismsoul trapalien abductionreincarnation trapcovidreptilian aliens
