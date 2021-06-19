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How To Catch Arrest The Wanted Criminals - EASY! COVID Tracking Application!!
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20 views • June 19, 2021
I have personally always considered that this Covid app thingy would grow legs and not just be used for authorised health personnel; this video has proved my case and point!! If they are doing that, what's to say they won't use it on the general public to, why? Because they can!!!
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