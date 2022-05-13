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Compare Volcanoes and politicians; walk with Yeshua like Enoch did
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68 views • May 13, 2022
Prophetic word, given on May the 12th in the evening while cooking, maybe around 7pm
A comparison of volcanoes with politicians, how they spill lava, ash and smoke.
A section for the believers to walk with the Lord like Enoch did
Get your house in order.
Scriptures:
Psalm 116
2 Chronicles 7:14
Revelation 3:20
Matthew 7:7-8, Luke 11:9-10
Psalm 110:4, Hebrews 5:1-11
Genesis 5:24
Numbers 26:61
Daniel 3
Matthew 6:25-34
Matthew 5:27-30; 18:8-9, Mark 9:45-48
Matthew 25:14-30
Philippians 4:6, 1 Thessalonians 5:18
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-12-volcanoes-and-politicians-compared/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Explanation for Tamim
Strongs H8549 from the root Tamah H8552 gives more insight:
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/8549.htm
https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h8549/kjv/wlc/0-1/
A comparison of volcanoes with politicians, how they spill lava, ash and smoke.
A section for the believers to walk with the Lord like Enoch did
Get your house in order.
Scriptures:
Psalm 116
2 Chronicles 7:14
Revelation 3:20
Matthew 7:7-8, Luke 11:9-10
Psalm 110:4, Hebrews 5:1-11
Genesis 5:24
Numbers 26:61
Daniel 3
Matthew 6:25-34
Matthew 5:27-30; 18:8-9, Mark 9:45-48
Matthew 25:14-30
Philippians 4:6, 1 Thessalonians 5:18
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-12-volcanoes-and-politicians-compared/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Explanation for Tamim
Strongs H8549 from the root Tamah H8552 gives more insight:
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/8549.htm
https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h8549/kjv/wlc/0-1/
Keywords
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