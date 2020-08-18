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Heat wave viewed from space
Bitterroot Bugler
Bitterroot Bugler
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198 views • August 18, 2020
The geo-stationary satellite positioned over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of North America provides a moving video loop of our weather from a space-oriented view.

You and I can watch it on the Internet anytime we want. I often do.

In this video I describe what I see, and what you can see if you look.

Nature did not create this heat wave, nor the record-breaking floods, rains, snowfalls, droughts, hurricanes, or any of the epic weather we have experienced in the last decade.

I describe a bit on how to read the map. Watch for yourself. Come to your own conclusions.

More description and links at BitterrootBugle.com. The link to this satellite viewing site is long. It is easier to go to my website and click the link there. But, if you wish, here is the link to GEOS-17 and the Colorado State University host:
https://rammb-slider.cira.colostate.edu/?sat=goes-17&;z=2&im=24&ts=1&st=0&et=0&speed=250&motion=loop&map=1&lat=0&opacity%5B0%5D=1&hidden%5B0%5D=0&pause=0&slider=-1&hide_controls=0&mouse_draw=0&follow_feature=0&follow_hide=0&s=rammb-slider&sec=full_disk&p%5B0%5D=geocolor&x=11080&y=3520
Keywords
chemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringhaarpclimateweatherheat waverecord breakingclimate engineeringdroughthurricanerainfallweather satellite
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