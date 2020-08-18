© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heat wave viewed from space
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
198 views • August 18, 2020
The geo-stationary satellite positioned over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of North America provides a moving video loop of our weather from a space-oriented view.
You and I can watch it on the Internet anytime we want. I often do.
In this video I describe what I see, and what you can see if you look.
Nature did not create this heat wave, nor the record-breaking floods, rains, snowfalls, droughts, hurricanes, or any of the epic weather we have experienced in the last decade.
I describe a bit on how to read the map. Watch for yourself. Come to your own conclusions.
More description and links at BitterrootBugle.com. The link to this satellite viewing site is long. It is easier to go to my website and click the link there. But, if you wish, here is the link to GEOS-17 and the Colorado State University host:
https://rammb-slider.cira.colostate.edu/?sat=goes-17&;z=2&im=24&ts=1&st=0&et=0&speed=250&motion=loop&map=1&lat=0&opacity%5B0%5D=1&hidden%5B0%5D=0&pause=0&slider=-1&hide_controls=0&mouse_draw=0&follow_feature=0&follow_hide=0&s=rammb-slider&sec=full_disk&p%5B0%5D=geocolor&x=11080&y=3520
You and I can watch it on the Internet anytime we want. I often do.
In this video I describe what I see, and what you can see if you look.
Nature did not create this heat wave, nor the record-breaking floods, rains, snowfalls, droughts, hurricanes, or any of the epic weather we have experienced in the last decade.
I describe a bit on how to read the map. Watch for yourself. Come to your own conclusions.
More description and links at BitterrootBugle.com. The link to this satellite viewing site is long. It is easier to go to my website and click the link there. But, if you wish, here is the link to GEOS-17 and the Colorado State University host:
https://rammb-slider.cira.colostate.edu/?sat=goes-17&;z=2&im=24&ts=1&st=0&et=0&speed=250&motion=loop&map=1&lat=0&opacity%5B0%5D=1&hidden%5B0%5D=0&pause=0&slider=-1&hide_controls=0&mouse_draw=0&follow_feature=0&follow_hide=0&s=rammb-slider&sec=full_disk&p%5B0%5D=geocolor&x=11080&y=3520
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.