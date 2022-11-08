Canada Orders Chinese Firms to Divest From the Country’s Mining Companies

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https://gnews.org/articles/511975
Summary：11/04/2022 Over the years, China has become the largest refiner & processor of critical minerals. Amid growing concerns over Canada’s national security, Canada has ordered Chinese firms to sell their holdings in three Canadian mining companies.