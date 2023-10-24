The Weaponization of Religion: Globalist Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing

Alex Newman, senior editor for The New American, is on a speaking tour exposing the diabolical worldwide campaign to subvert religion, and especially Christianity, to harness it in service of promoting the United Nations and world government. Mr. Newman has been covering UN summits, the annual World Government Summit, the World Economic Forum, and other globalist events for many years. The globalists running these organizations, he notes, need fake Christian leaders to push their “woke” agendas for abortion, gender ideology, population control, climate change, carbon budgets, digital health passports, vax mandates, mask mandates, open borders, LGBTQ, CRT, CBDC, ESG, DEI, etc.



