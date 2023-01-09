Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
John 9 I'm the Guy! | A Man Born Blind So THAT the Works of God Might Be Evident?
3 views
channel image
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published 21 hours ago |

John 9 follows the story of a man born blind and his encounter with Jesus. Jesus says this man in particular as born blind so that the works of God might be seen, but does THAT mean? We'll have to wrestle with whether or not God is still good even when He might be the cause of something that seems bad to us.

Keywords
biblegodjesusgospel of johnpodcastmiraclejonathanchapter 9ulterior motivedumb christianman born blind

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket