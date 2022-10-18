An increasingly Desperate Zelensky Regime is Escalating its Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure. - Wyatt Reed, Donetsk 101622

This is from Wyatt Reed, on Telegram.
The Donetsk City Administration building was just taken out by Ukrainian forces with a US-manufactured HIMARS missile. With Kiev’s militants currently on the back foot in the region, an increasingly-desperate Zelensky regime is escalating its attacks on civilian infrastructure today.
