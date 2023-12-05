UNSTOPPABLE! Russian troops began expanding attacks on Khromovo Chasov Yar highway

After the liberation of Khromovo west of Artemovsk, Russian Paratroopers of the 11th Airborne Brigade began expanding the offensive on Khromovo - Chasov Yar highway. Attacks by quadcopters and FPV kamikaze drones destroyed armored vehicles and infantry of Armed Forces of Ukraine as they fled on the highway west of Khromovo which had been held by PMC Wagner since early May.
